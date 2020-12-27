$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.