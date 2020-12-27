$330,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $460,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.91 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFI stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

