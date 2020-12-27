$4.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $4.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.19 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $5.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $56.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 209.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,065.14%.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,049 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $20.94 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a current ratio of 15.18.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.