$4.69 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.65 billion and the highest is $4.74 billion. The Gap posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year sales of $14.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $16.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 2,149,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.55. The Gap has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,058.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 322.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,682 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in The Gap during the second quarter worth approximately $37,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 32,207.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 30.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 7,137.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 945,771 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 932,703 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

