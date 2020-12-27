$469.20 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $469.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.60 million. National Vision posted sales of $401.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Vision by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Vision by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.