$469.20 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report $469.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $469.60 million. National Vision posted sales of $401.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in National Vision by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Vision by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in National Vision by 10.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.