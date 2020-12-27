$58.71 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HSTM opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $688.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.