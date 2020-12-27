$6.80 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $6.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.69 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $86.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.61 million, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $91.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of EDIT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $96.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,282,000 after purchasing an additional 510,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 81,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

