$65.86 Million in Sales Expected for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post sales of $65.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.40 million and the lowest is $65.32 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $54.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $256.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.31 million to $258.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $246.30 million, with estimates ranging from $242.70 million to $249.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upgraded Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $649.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

