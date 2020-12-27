$650.27 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to post sales of $650.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $619.08 million to $681.45 million. CAE posted sales of $699.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $528.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on CAE. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. CAE has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

