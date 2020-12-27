$7.24 Million in Sales Expected for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will announce $7.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.28 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $10.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $29.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 million to $29.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.49 million, with estimates ranging from $31.18 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCRD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

