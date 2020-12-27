9,431 Shares in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $16,698,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $6,662,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $236,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $36.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

