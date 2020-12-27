97,098 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.26% of Inhibrx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $44.30 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Inhibrx Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

