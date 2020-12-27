Abyss One Day Volume Hits $146,800.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Abyss has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $146,800.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00295778 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00030191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.48 or 0.02111159 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

