ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,728 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $955,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $55.01 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

