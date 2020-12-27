AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce sales of $5.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.35 million to $8.00 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,083.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $10.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $12.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.85 million, with estimates ranging from $29.60 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.52.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 1,075,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,552. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

