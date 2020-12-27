ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives $42.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACIW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,609. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.25. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.