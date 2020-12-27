AdEx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $611,806.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00046268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00292161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.66 or 0.02073948 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.