Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,770 shares of company stock worth $1,165,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

