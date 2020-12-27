Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,193,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,320,000 after buying an additional 823,287 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,673,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $920,525,000 after buying an additional 562,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,769,000 after buying an additional 542,735 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,544,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,415,000 after buying an additional 378,570 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

NYSE ARE opened at $174.50 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

