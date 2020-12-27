Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 29,032 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

