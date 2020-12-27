Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of ANCUF opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

