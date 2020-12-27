Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

AMAL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

AMAL opened at $13.64 on Friday. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 13.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

