Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of AMAL opened at $13.64 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.08.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 553.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 68,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 944,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

