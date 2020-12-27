America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $263.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,264.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the second quarter worth $43,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

