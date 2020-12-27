American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $29.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 136.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 69,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

