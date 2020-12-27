American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get American International Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,613,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41. American International Group has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.