American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.79.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American bought 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,246.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,617,005. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

