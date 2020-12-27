Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.62. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 8,835 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Amerigo Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $112.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20 and a beta of 3.52.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter.

About Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.