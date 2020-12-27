Amoveo (VEO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $16.87 or 0.00062099 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.76 or 0.00289975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.22 or 0.02091946 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

