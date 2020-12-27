Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report sales of $2.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $8.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,598,000 after buying an additional 4,453,456 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,038,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,510,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,356 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,029,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after acquiring an additional 901,646 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 542,277 shares during the period.

BLDR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.27. The stock had a trading volume of 716,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 2.69. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

