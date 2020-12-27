Analysts Anticipate Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centogene.

Get Centogene alerts:

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06.

CNTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Kempen & Co started coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,530. Centogene has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $234.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Centogene by 125.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Centogene by 637.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centogene by 103.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Centogene in the second quarter worth $213,000. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.