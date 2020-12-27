Analysts Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post $3.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.91 and the lowest is $3.51. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year earnings of $10.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $11.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.85 to $24.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,115.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,321.61.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,412.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 168.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,316.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,223.45. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

