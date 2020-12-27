Analysts Anticipate ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearPoint Neuro.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CLPT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 178,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,694. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.