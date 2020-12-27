Analysts Anticipate ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). ClearPoint Neuro posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ClearPoint Neuro.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.
ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.