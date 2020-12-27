Analysts Anticipate Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denison Mines’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denison Mines.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 103.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%.

Separately, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Denison Mines stock remained flat at $$0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,910,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.20 million, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.93. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

