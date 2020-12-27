Analysts Anticipate Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will report $51.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.05 million and the highest is $51.53 million. Heska posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $184.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.06 million to $184.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.38 million to $225.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Shares of HSKA traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $147.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,456. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $107.85.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heska by 320.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Heska by 30.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Heska by 12.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Heska by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.