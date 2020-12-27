Analysts Anticipate HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.41 Million

Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post sales of $201.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $202.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.00 million. HMS posted sales of $163.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS will report full year sales of $680.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $679.30 million to $682.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $739.44 million, with estimates ranging from $728.60 million to $755.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

HMSY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in HMS by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HMS by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in HMS by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HMS by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

