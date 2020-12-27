Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) will report $2.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $11.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $12.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 128,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $1,559,428.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. 259,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $248.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.63. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.