Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) will post sales of $13.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.17 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $46.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.47 million to $46.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.55 million, with estimates ranging from $66.73 million to $74.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.52. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,449,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

