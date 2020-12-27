Analysts Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Victory Capital posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.91 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.