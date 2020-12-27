Analysts Expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Announce $2.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.55. Baidu reported earnings per share of $3.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.61.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.92. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $202.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

