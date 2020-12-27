Analysts Expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fanhua.
FANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
Shares of Fanhua stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,721. The firm has a market cap of $810.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $27.28.
Fanhua Company Profile
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.