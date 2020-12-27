Analysts Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Post $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.59. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

PEBO stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

