Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Plains GP reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.16. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

