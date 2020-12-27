Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. RPT Realty posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter worth about $7,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 81.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 248.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 438,477 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 565,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 312,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,383. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $688.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.