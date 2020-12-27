Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $11.29

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
