Analysts Set Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) PT at $11.29

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.