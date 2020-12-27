Analysts Set Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) PT at €2.56

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BME:SAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.56 ($3.02).

Several research firms recently commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

