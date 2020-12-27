Analysts Set Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Price Target at €49.89

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.89 ($58.69).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

ETR DLG traded up €0.74 ($0.87) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €44.20 ($52.00). 530,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is €39.69 and its 200-day moving average is €38.73. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 12-month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 12-month high of €48.38 ($56.92).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

