Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Target Price at $157.60

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $166.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.87.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,161.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock valued at $30,791,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

