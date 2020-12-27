Analysts Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $76.43

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 88,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,741. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ITT will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.