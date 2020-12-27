Analysts Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT at $160.91

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

MDGL stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $56.82 and a 12-month high of $137.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

