Analyzing Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashford and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13% Mastech Digital 5.16% 22.53% 12.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ashford and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.79 Mastech Digital $193.57 million 0.99 $11.15 million $0.99 17.06

Mastech Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastech Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ashford and Mastech Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ashford currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.68%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastech Digital beats Ashford on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services through Salesforce.com and digital learning methods. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

